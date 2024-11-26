Summarize Simplifying... In short The Allahabad High Court is seeking a response from the central government regarding allegations of dual citizenship held by Rahul Gandhi.

The court is particularly interested in the government's reaction to two representations filed by Shishir, requesting the cancellation of Gandhi's Indian citizenship due to his alleged British citizenship.

The petition was filed by Karnataka resident S Vignesh Shishir

'Rahul Gandhi holds dual citizenship': HC seeks Centre's response

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:50 pm Nov 26, 2024

What's the story The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the central government to respond to a petition which alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has dual citizenship with the United Kingdom. The petition was filed by Karnataka resident S Vignesh Shishir. The court has asked Additional Solicitor General SB Pandey to seek instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs in three weeks.

Notably, Shishir had earlier withdrawn a similar petition in July 2024 but was allowed by the court to seek remedies under the Citizenship Act. Subsequently, he filed two representations with the Union Home Ministry requesting the cancelation of Gandhi's Indian citizenship over his alleged British citizenship. Shishir has also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Gandhi's citizenship status.

The Allahabad High Court has clarified that its immediate concern is whether the central government received these representations and what it intends to do. The court asked Pandey to seek instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs within three weeks and submit its response on the next date. The plea will be listed in the week starting December 16, 2024.