Blinkit now delivers powered spectacles from Lenskart in 10 minutes

Blinkit , a quick commerce platform, has announced a partnership with Lenskart to offer speedy deliveries of powered spectacles. The service is currently available in select major cities and will be expanded to more regions over time. Customers can choose from various frame options in different colors and select their preferred lens power from a preset dropdown menu.

Convenience No prescription required Blinkit's founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the launch of this new service on X. He said that just like other products on the platform, powered spectacles from Lenskart will also be delivered in 10 minutes. The best part? You don't even need a prescription to order them. All you have to do is open the Blinkit app, choose your lens power from preset options (-0.25, -0.5, -0.75, -1.0, and -1.5), select color preference and checkout.

Expansion strategy Service available in major cities The powered spectacles service is now live in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. As part of its expansion strategy, Blinkit plans to extend this service to other parts of India over time. This move comes after the company had earlier launched quick deliveries for a range of Apple goods, Xiaomi smartphones, Nokia feature phones, and computer peripherals.