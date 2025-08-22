Blinkit now delivers powered spectacles from Lenskart in 10 minutes
What's the story
Blinkit, a quick commerce platform, has announced a partnership with Lenskart to offer speedy deliveries of powered spectacles. The service is currently available in select major cities and will be expanded to more regions over time. Customers can choose from various frame options in different colors and select their preferred lens power from a preset dropdown menu.
Convenience
No prescription required
Blinkit's founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the launch of this new service on X. He said that just like other products on the platform, powered spectacles from Lenskart will also be delivered in 10 minutes. The best part? You don't even need a prescription to order them. All you have to do is open the Blinkit app, choose your lens power from preset options (-0.25, -0.5, -0.75, -1.0, and -1.5), select color preference and checkout.
Expansion strategy
Service available in major cities
The powered spectacles service is now live in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. As part of its expansion strategy, Blinkit plans to extend this service to other parts of India over time. This move comes after the company had earlier launched quick deliveries for a range of Apple goods, Xiaomi smartphones, Nokia feature phones, and computer peripherals.
Service range
Blinkit has also started delivering laptops, SIM cards
Apart from powered spectacles, Blinkit also offers quick deliveries for HP and Apple laptops, as well as computer accessories from brands such as Lenovo, MSI, Zebronics, and Canon in select Indian cities. The company had also started a service to deliver Airtel SIM cards within 10 minutes for a fee of ₹49. This service lets the customers activate their SIM with Aadhaar-based digital KYC without any paperwork.