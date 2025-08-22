TikTok to replace human moderators with AI, cutting jobs

Concerns over hastily developed AI and potential impact on user safety

TikTok's AI now catches more than 85% of rule-breaking posts and removes 99% of harmful content before most people see it, cutting staff exposure to disturbing material by 60%.

But the Communication Workers Union isn't convinced—the union's national officer for tech, John Chadfield, called the AI "hastily developed and immature," warning that these changes, according to the union, could impact user safety and increase workplace stress.

The layoffs are also happening just as workers vote on union recognition, raising concerns about fair treatment.