What's the story

British star Cameron Norrie knocked out 11th seed Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 French Open on May 27.

Norrie beat Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 after nearly four hours in the men's singles first round. He made a valiant comeback.

While Norrie claimed his first-ever win against Medvedev, the latter has suffered six first-round exits at Roland Garros.

Here are the key stats.