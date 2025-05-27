French Open: Cameron Norrie knocks out Daniil Medvedev in five-setter
What's the story
British star Cameron Norrie knocked out 11th seed Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 French Open on May 27.
Norrie beat Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 after nearly four hours in the men's singles first round. He made a valiant comeback.
While Norrie claimed his first-ever win against Medvedev, the latter has suffered six first-round exits at Roland Garros.
Here are the key stats.
Match summary
Story of first four sets
Despite breaking at 3-2, Medvedev lost the first set. Norrie came back after being 3-5 down.
The British star maintained his dominance in the second set at 4-0.
However, Medvedev won the next set 6-4 with a crucial break point. Norrie's unforced error played a part here.
Medvedev outclassed Norrie in the next set while the fifth set was tight.
Information
Another terrific turnaround from Norrie
In the deciding set, both Norrie and Medvedev held their serves early on before the latter broke. Medvedev had a crucial 5-3 lead, however, Norrie broke twice to seal the match.
Stats
A look at match stats
Medvedev won a total of 166 points and 67 winners throughout the match. He fired 16 aces compared to Norrie's one.
The former had a win percentage of 70 and 52 in the first and second serves, respectively. Meanwhile, Norrie converted six of his 12 break points.
Medvedev had more unforced errors (69) than Norrie (56). The former registered three double-faults.
Clash
Norrie's first win over Medvedev
As mentioned, Norrie won his first-ever ATP match against Medvedev. Before this match, Medvedev had a 4-0 lead over Norrie.
As per Opta, Norrie secured his career's first win at a Grand Slam over a former major champion.
Four of his previous such defeats came to the Big Three (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer).
Medvedev
Poor form at French Open
On the other hand, Medvedev continues his poor form at Roland Garros. He has now suffered six first-round exits at this Slam (2017-2020, 2023, and 2025).
Medvedev is now 10-9 at the French Open.
As per Opta, Medvedev has the third-lowest winning percentage at Roland (52.6%) in the Open Era. Only Andy Roddick (47.4%) and Thomas Johansson (26.7% are ahead of him.