French Open 2025: Coco Gauff storms into second round
What's the story
Second seed Coco Gauff reached the 2025 French Open second round after beating Olivia Gadecki.
The American star claimed a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 victory in the women's singles first round.
Notably, Gauff has reached at least the quarter-final at the French Open every year since 2021.
She is now vying for his second Grand Slam title, having won the 2023 US Open.
Stats
A look at match stats
Guaff won a total of 62 points and 15 winners throughout the match. None of the players served an ace.
The American had a win percentage of 68 and 48 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 31 of her 50 receiving points.
Notably, Gadecki had more unforced errors (33) than Gauff (22). The latter registered seven double-faults.
French Open
Gauff eyes her maiden Roland Garros title
As mentioned, Gauff has reached at least the quarter-final at the French Open every year since 2021.
She lost the semi-final last year, to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. Notably, Swiatek also defeated Gauff in the 2022 French Open final.
Gauff now has a win-loss record of 21-5 at Roland Garros (Singles).
Overall, she is 65-21 at Grand Slams.
Information
Youngest player with this feat
As per Opta, Gauff (21) has become the youngest player representing the United States to win more than 20 women's singles matches at the French Open in the Open Era.
Information
Another record for Gauff
According to Opta, Gauff is also the youngest woman to win the opening singles match at all their first six appearances at the French Open since Martina Hingis (1995-2000).