Second seed Coco Gauff reached the 2025 French Open second round after beating Olivia Gadecki.

The American star claimed a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 victory in the women's singles first round.

Notably, Gauff has reached at least the quarter-final at the French Open every year since 2021.

She is now vying for his second Grand Slam title, having won the 2023 US Open.