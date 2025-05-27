French Open 2025: Alexander Zverev reaches second round
What's the story
Third seed Alexander Zverev reached the 2025 French Open second round after beating USA's Learner Tien.
The German veteran claimed a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory in the men's singles first round.
Notably, Zverev was the 2024 French Open runner-up as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.
The former is now vying for his maiden Grand Slam title, having lost three finals.
Stats
A look at match stats
Zverev won a total of 98 points and 28 winners throughout the match. He served three aces compared to Tien's two.
The former had a win percentage of 90 and 61 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 38 of his 90 receiving points.
Notably, Zverev had more unforced errors (28) than Tien (32). Both of them registered double-faults.
French Open
Zverev races to 35 wins
As mentioned, Zverev lost the 2024 French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.
Earlier that season, he became only the third man to beat Rafael Nadal at the French Open. It was the Spaniard's first-ever loss in the opening round of Roland Garros.
Zverev has now raced to 35 match-wins at the French Open. His record at this major reads 35-9.
Information
Zverev 1-1 Tien
The ATP head-to-head record between Zverev and Tien is now tied at 1-1. Earlier this year, the latter handed Zverev a straight-set defeat in Acapulco. The German lost the Round of 16 match.