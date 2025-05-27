What's the story

Third seed Alexander Zverev reached the 2025 French Open second round after beating USA's Learner Tien.

The German veteran claimed a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory in the men's singles first round.

Notably, Zverev was the 2024 French Open runner-up as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

The former is now vying for his maiden Grand Slam title, having lost three finals.