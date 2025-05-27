BCCI to honor Indian Armed Forces at IPL closing ceremony
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a special tribute to the Indian Armed Forces at the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2025.
The decision comes in recognition of their valor and dedication during Operation Sindoor.
The operation was launched on May 7, targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.
Ceremony details
BCCI's tribute to armed forces
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the decision to dedicate the IPL 2025 closing ceremony to the Armed Forces.
"BCCI salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation," Saikia told India Today.
The ceremony will be held on June 3 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Special invitations
Armed Forces officials invited for IPL 2025 closing ceremony
Senior officials from the Armed Forces have been invited to attend the IPL 2025 closing ceremony.
The BCCI has also decided to dedicate a few stands in the stadium during the match for these personnel.
The event will feature patriotic songs and possibly a performance by military bands, making it a solemn tribute to India's heroes.
Continuous recognition
BCCI's ongoing tribute to armed forces during IPL 2025
Since the resumption of IPL 2025 on May 17, after a week-long suspension due to rising border tensions between India and Pakistan, BCCI has been honoring the Armed Forces with large banners at all matches.
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) also paid tribute by displaying a huge banner on the Eden Gardens clubhouse.