England batter Ollie Pope completes 3,500 Test runs: Key stats

Star England batter Ollie Pope has raced to 3,500 runs in Test cricket . Pope reached the landmark on Day 2 of the ongoing 4th Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester. The 27-year-old, who has been England's mainstay batter in Tests, attained the feat with his 13th run in the 2nd innings. Pope walked in after the England openers added 166 runs.

Stats A look at his Test stats Pope entered the 3,500-run club in his 60th Test (105 innings). It is worth noting that Pope made his Test debut in 2018 against India at Lord's. He has evolved into England's mainstay top-order batter in the format. Pope has completed 3,500 Test runs at an average of around 35. His tally includes nine tons and 15 half-centuries.

Information Home vs away numbers Pope has fared well in both home and away conditions. Nearly 2,000 of his Test runs have come at home, including six tons. The English batter has racked up 1,513 runs in 28 away Tests at 30.87 (3 tons and 7 fifties), as per ESPNcricinfo.