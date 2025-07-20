Highest match aggregates in England-India Tests at Old Trafford

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is finely poised with England leading 2-1. The fourth match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, a ground that has historically been a tough nut to crack for India. Despite some individual brilliance over the decades, the Indian team has failed to register a single Test win here since their first visit in 1936. Meanwhile, here we look at the Manchester Test matches involving India and England that have produced 1,000-plus run aggregates.

#3 1,164 runs in 1936 The 1936 Manchester Test between the two teams aggregated 1,164 runs. Interestingly, India could only manage 203 while batting first as Syed Wazir Ali (42) was their top scorer. The hosts declared at 571/8 in response, with Wally Hammond's 167 leading the show. Joe Hardstaff (94) and Stan Worthington (87) missed out on tons. Centuries from Indian openers Vijay Merchant (114) and Syed Mushtaq Ali (112) earned the visitors a draw as India's second innings ended at 390/5.

#2 1,339 runs in 1959 England won the 1959 Manchester Test against India, which aggregated 1,339 runs. Centurions Geoff Pullar (131) and Mike Smith (100) helped England post 490/10 while batting first. India were folded for 208 in response, with Chandu Borde (75) being their only batter to score over 35. As England's second innings ended at 265/8d, India were set a massive target of 548 runs. They fought well but were folded for 376. Abbas Ali Baig (112) and Polly Umrigar (118) scored tons.