Dissecting England's Test record in Manchester since 2000 

The fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series between England and India will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23. The hosts currently lead the series 2-1. Old Trafford is one of England's most famous and oldest Test venues, having hosted its first match way back in 1884. Meanwhile, here we look at England's record at this venue since 2000.

Venue dynamics Old Trafford is known for its bowler-friendly conditions Old Trafford is known for its bowler-friendly conditions and lively crowds, making it a tough venue for visiting teams. The overcast skies, responsive pitches, and swing-friendly conditions make it a real test for even the best batting line-ups. Fast bowlers get plenty of assistance here while spinners can also find some turn as the match progresses.

Historical performance England's Test record at Old Trafford since 2000 As per ESPNcricinfo, England have played a total of 20 Test matches at Old Trafford since 2000 and have won 14 of them. The tally includes four draws and a couple of defeats. Pakistan (2001) and Australia (2019) are the only teams to defeat England in Manchester in this century. Meanwhile, India's only Test outing in Manchester since 2000 came in 2014. England won that game by an innings margin.

Scores Highest and lowest totals England have breached the 500-run mark four times at Old Trafford in this century. Their highest score here in this period is an impressive 592/10 against Australia in 2023. Their 589/8d vs Pakistan in 2016 is the only other 530-plus score in this regard. Meanwhile, England's lowest all-out score in Manchester since 2000 stands at 197/10 against Australia in 2019. No other team has folded England under 200 in a Test innings at Old Trafford in this century.

DYK Root owns the most Test runs in Manchester England legend Joe Root has amassed 978 runs from 11 Test matches at Old Trafford, Manchester. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root averages 65.20 with the help of 1 century and 7 fifties with the best of 254. No other batter has even 850 Test runs here. Ben Stokes (579 at 52.63) and Zak Crawley (238 at 59.50) are the other batters from the current England squad with valuable numbers here.

Knock Root's 254 versus Pakistan Root scored an iconic double-century versus Pakistan in the 2016 Manchester Test. He made 254 off 406 balls with the help of 27 fours. He narrowly missed out on breaking Ken Barrington's (256 vs Australia, 1964) record for the highest individual score by an Englishman in Manchester. Crawley (189 vs Australia, 2023) and Stokes (176 vs WI, 2020) are the batters in the current squad with a 150-plus score in Manchester.

Bowling Broad leads the wicket-taking chart With 46 scalps at 20.91, Stuart Broad is the highest wicket-taker in Manchester Tests since 2000. James Anderson (38 at 23.57) and Chris Woakes (35 at 17.37) are the other bowlers with 30-plus wickets in this regard. Notably, Woakes is a part of the current Test squad. Steve Harmison's 6/19 vs Pakistan in 2006 are the best figures for an Englishman in a Manchester Test innings since 2000. Broad boasts two six-wicket hauls here.