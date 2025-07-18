Jos Buttler becomes second Englishman to complete 13,000 T20 runs

England 's star batter Jos Buttler achieved a major milestone in his cricketing career by becoming the seventh player overall and second from England to score over 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. Buttler reached this landmark during his innings for Lancashire against Yorkshire in a North Group match of the ongoing Vitality Blast tournament on July 17. He scored an impressive 77 runs off just 46 balls, taking his overall T20 run tally to an impressive total of 13,046 runs.

Match details Buttler's knock helps Lancashire post a decent total Buttler's stellar performance helped Lancashire post a competitive score of 174 runs in their first innings. The team had won the toss and opted to bat first at Headingley, Leeds. Phil Salt and Keaton Jennings opened the innings for Lancashire but were dismissed for 42 and seven runs, respectively. Buttler then came out to bat after the fall of the first wicket and played an exceptional knock.

Game outcome Yorkshire falter in run chase In response to Lancashire's target of 175 runs, Yorkshire lost their openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan for five and 19 runs, respectively. Abdullah Shafique tried to stabilize the innings with a knock of 54 runs off 34 balls but it wasn't enough to take Yorkshire home. The rest of the middle order failed to make an impact against Lancashire's bowling attack led by James Anderson and Chris Green who took three wickets each. Yorkshire were hence folded for 153.

Stats Here are Buttler's numbers One of the finest wicketkeeper-batters in white-ball cricket, Buttler has raced to 13,046 T20 runs in 457 games (431 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. He has an average and a strike-rate of 35.74 and 145.97, respectively. The tally includes eight tons and 93 fifties with his best score being 124. He is only behind Alex Hales (13,814) in terms of T20 runs among Englishmen.

Information Seventh-highest run-getter in T20s As mentioned, Buttler became the seventh player overall to complete 13,000 T20 runs. Besides Hales, he has joined Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (13,854), Shoaib Malik (13,571), Virat Kohli (13,543), and David Warner (13,395) in the elite list.