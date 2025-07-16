England unbeaten at Old Trafford since September 2019 (Tests): Stats

After three thrilling matches, England and India are set to clash in the 4th Test at Old Trafford , Manchester, starting July 23. England currently lead the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2-1 after winning at Headingley and Lord's. The iconic Old Trafford, which has played host to several riveting encounters, awaits the two sides. As per ESPNcricinfo, England have won 33 Tests on this ground.

Stats England have played 84 Tests at Old Trafford Between 1884 and 2024, England have played 84 Tests at Old Trafford, as per ESPNcricinfo. The hosts have won 33 and lost 15 matches here, with 36 games ending in draws. Notably, England haven't ever lost against India here in nine clashes (won four). They have a poor Test record against Australia here, losing eight of their 31 Tests (won seven).

Information England unbeaten against these sides Apart from India, England are unbeaten against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford in Test cricket. Notably, England have lost only one of their 10 Tests against South Africa on this ground in Manchester.

Run Unbeaten run since September 2019 England have not lost a Test at Old Trafford since September 2019, when Australia beat them in the Ashes. Their unbeaten run includes wins over West Indies, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, as well as a draw against Australia. Notably, England have lost at Old Trafford on only one other occasion in the 21st century. Pakistan beat them by 108 runs in 2001.