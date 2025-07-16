Odisha: Drunk auto-driver hammers parents to death, sleeps with bodies
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly killed his parents in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Himanshu Sahu, reportedly attacked his 81-year-old father, Hadibandhu Sahu, and 72-year-old mother, Shanti Sahu, with a hammer after an argument. The incident took place in Dhonapal village under the Baisinga police station limits.
Investigation underway
Accused used hammer to attack parents
Locals spotted the bodies of the aged couple, with their son, Himanshu, sitting on a cot on Wednesday morning, and reported the matter to the police. The police then arrested Himanshu from the scene and sent his parents' bodies to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for post-mortem examinations. Preliminary investigations suggest that Himanshu used a hammer meant for breaking stones to commit the crime after a quarrel with his parents. A police investigation is underway.