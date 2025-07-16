Odisha: Drunk auto-driver hammers parents to death, sleeps with bodies

Investigation underway

Accused used hammer to attack parents

Locals spotted the bodies of the aged couple, with their son, Himanshu, sitting on a cot on Wednesday morning, and reported the matter to the police. The police then arrested Himanshu from the scene and sent his parents' bodies to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for post-mortem examinations. Preliminary investigations suggest that Himanshu used a hammer meant for breaking stones to commit the crime after a quarrel with his parents. A police investigation is underway.