Trump asks attorney general to release 'credible' information on Epstein

United States President Donald Trump has asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to release any credible information on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The request comes as he faces criticism from some of his supporters after Bondi's department recently said there was no evidence of Epstein maintaining a "client list" or blackmailing powerful individuals. This seemed to go against what she had said before, as well as those of other Trump allies who had previously asked for the release of more information.

Case controversy Trump questions public's interest in Epstein case Trump also questioned the public's continued interest in the Epstein case, calling it "sordid but boring." He blamed "really bad people, including the fake news," for keeping the story alive. Trump had pledged during the campaign last year to release files related to the disgraced financier, which some Republican allies have been pushing for. Among them are House Speaker Mike Johnson and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have called for more transparency regarding Epstein's case.

Transparency call 'Put everything out there and let the people decide' Johnson said he trusts Trump and his team but wants Bondi to explain the situation. He added, "We should put everything out there and let the people decide." Greene also supported transparency while praising Bondi's work as attorney general. Colorado's Lauren Boebert called for a special counsel if more Epstein files aren't released. Senator John Kennedy echoed these sentiments, asking why those to whom Epstein trafficked women weren't prosecuted.