'Some games are more...': KL Rahul on India's Lord's defeat

Batter KL Rahul took to Instagram to share an emotional message after India's narrow defeat in the 3rd Test against England at Lord's. Despite Rahul's first-innings ton and a vital 39 in the second, India were dismissed for 170 while chasing 193. The match had thrills and frills, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and tailenders bringing India back from 82/7 on Day 5. However, the visitors fell short.

Emotional reflection Rahul's heartfelt message for Team India Rahul's post on Instagram read, "Some games are more than wins or losses. They test your spirit, your character. And the learnings make you stronger." The message came after India's top-order batsmen failed to perform under pressure in the 193-run chase, leading to a disappointing loss. Despite the defeat, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah showed resilience with their batting skills, taking India closer to the target before getting dismissed.

Match How India faltered in run-chase at Lord's As mentioned, India failed to chase 193 at Lord's. They lost four wickets by stumps on Day 4. The fifth day started with India needing 135 runs. However, they were reduced to 112/8 by lunch. Jadeja support from Bumrah, whose stay lasted 54 balls. Siraj then joined Jadeja, who completed a 150-ball half-century. The latter returned unbeaten on 61 (181) as the match ended with Siraj's cheeky bowled dismissal.