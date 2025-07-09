Harry Brook: Decoding his stats at Lord's in Test cricket
All eyes will be on Harry Brook when England host India for the 3rd Test match at Lord's, starting Thursday. Brook comes into this Test on the back of a superb century at Edgbaston in England's 336-run defeat. Brook, who has upsurped Joe Root to become the number 1 Test batter, will aim to be amongst the runs at Lord's. We decode his stats.
Lord's
Brook averages 36.60 at Lord's
As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has featured in 4 Test matches at Lord's. Across six innings, the middle order batter has smashed 183 runs at an average of 36.60. He has consumed 226 balls and owns a strike rate of 82.06. He owns two half-centuries at Lord's with the best score of 50.
Test stats
Brook's overall Test stats and performance versus India
Brook has amassed 2,619 Test runs from 27 matches (45 innings) at 59.52. In addition to 9 tons, he has 12 fifties with the best of 317. 1,099 of his runs have come at home. He averages 43.96 with 2 tons and 8 fifties under his belt. Versus India, this is his maiden series. He owns 280 runs at 70 (50s: 1, 100s: 1).