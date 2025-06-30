Joe Root: Decoding his Test centuries at Edgbaston

England 's Joe Root has been a force to be reckoned with at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He is the highest run-scorer at this venue in Test cricket, amassing an impressive 920 runs in nine matches. These numbers make him one of the players to watch out for in the second England vs India Test at Edgbaston, which gets underway on July 2. On this note, let's revisit each of Root's three Test tons at Edgbaston.

#1 136 vs England in 2017 Root's maiden hundred at this venue came against West Indies in 2017. The then-England captain, Root arrived in the eighth over on Day 1 after the hosts lost two early wickets. The veteran partnered with double-centurion Alastair Cook (243) and the duo added 252 runs for the third wicket. Root completed his hundred during the course. He eventually departed for an 189-ball 136 as England later recorded an innings triumph.

#2 142* vs India in 2022 England's highest successful run-chase in Tests came against India in 2022. The hosts chased down a mammoth 378 at Edgbaston. Alex Lees and Zak Crawley added 107 runs for the opening wicket before England were down to 109/3. However, centurions Jonny Bairstow and Root didn't put a foot wrong in England's seven-wicket win. Root slammed a 173-ball 142*, having shared a partnership of 269 runs with Bairstow (114*).