Should India play Kuldeep Yadav at Edgbaston? Monty Panesar opines

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has suggested that India should consider playing Kuldeep Yadav in the second Test against England. He believes that the conditions at Edgbaston, where spin is likely to play a bigger role, could be perfect for the left-arm wrist-spinner. Panesar's recommendation comes after India's defeat in the first Test at Leeds on Tuesday. Here are further details.

Performance review Questions raised about Thakur's all-round value In the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, Thakur bowled just 16 overs, taking two wickets. He conceded a whopping 89 runs. His performance with the bat also wasn't up to the mark. He scored 1 and 4, falling prey to loose shots. This has raised questions about his all-round value on English pitches that aren't seaming as much anymore. "If Shardul Thakur is only going to bowl six to eight overs and not give you 15 overs in the day, there's no point in playing him," Panesar told PTI Videos.

Spin strategy Should India pick Kuldeep over Jadeja? When asked if Kuldeep should be preferred over Ravindra Jadeja, Panesar said the former needs to be brought in as the main attacking option. "I think they need to play Kuldeep because he has more of an X factor. There's something about him. Jadeja bowls too quickly. So I think, yeah, they need to bring in Kuldeep Yadav instead of Jadeja. He becomes the main attacking option," he said.

Words 'India could probably play Jadeja and Kuldeep at Edgbaston' Panesar has also backed two spin options in the form of Jadeja and Kuldeep for the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. "At Edgbaston, India could probably play (Ravindra) Jadeja and could actually go for the X-factor spinner in Kuldeep Yadav...we know that the Edgbaston wicket does turn a little bit. So you have that bit of an X-factor, which I think would be a better option. There's something about him."

Stats Kuldeep's numbers for India in Tests Despite limited opportunities in Tests, Kuldeep has done an able job. In 13 Test matches, the left-arm spinner has bagged 56 wickets at 22.16. He owns four five-wicket hauls under his belt with the best of 5/40. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 38 wickets in nine home matches at 23.39. Meanwhile, he has picked 18 scalps at 19.55 in away matches (home of opposition).