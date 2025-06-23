Headingley Test: Decoding dropped catches by Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's fielding blunders have drawn heavy criticism after the team dropped six catches in the first innings of the ongoing opening Test match against England at Headingley, Leeds. Yashasvi Jaiswal was among the chief culprits as he dropped three catches in 100.4 overs of England's innings. Notably, he dropped all three chances off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Here we decode Jaiswal's dropped catches in England's first innings.

Duckett Jaiswal could not hold on to a one-handed catch Bumrah created a massive chance in the fifth over of England's innings, inducing an outside edge off Ben Duckett's bat. However, Jaiswal, who was stationed at the gully region, could not hold on to the one-handed catch. He did put in a full-length dive to his right but the ball went past him and raced down to the boundary. Though Bumrah eventually trapped Ducket, the England opener contributed with a solid 62 off 94 balls.

Pope Pope's innings could have been cut short Ollie Pope, who scored 106, could have departed for 60. Facing Bumrah in the 31st over, Pope tried to steer a back-of-a-length delivery outside off to the third man area. Though it was a poor shot, luck favored him as Jaiswal dropped another catch, this time at third slip. He dived to his right and got both his hands but the ball went down as Bumrah was deprived of another wicket.

Brook Jaiswal's error gave lifeline to Brook as well Harry Brook would consider himself unlucky as he was dismissed on 99. However, luck favored in this last ball of the 85th over when a short-of-length delivery from Bumrah took him by surprise. Brook dabbed the ball to the slip region where Jaiswal received another catching opportunity. It went quickly but at a good height. However, the young opener shelled this one as well.

Confidence dip Jaiswal's poor performance raises questions India's fielding errors didn't end with Jaiswal. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant also dropped a catch each, adding to the team's woes. Debutant Sai Sudharsan also failed to convert a half chance. Jaiswal's poor performance in the slip cordon led fans to question his place in that crucial position despite multiple mistakes. By the end of the second session, he looked visibly short on confidence with all eyes on him. Notably, he had scored a ton in the first innings.