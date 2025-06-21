Indian batters with centuries in maiden Test innings in England

Yashasvi Jaiswal , the star Indian opener, has made a stunning start to his maiden Test series in England. Batting first on Day 1 of the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds, Jaiswal scored a brilliant century. His knock came along with vital contributions from KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill . Here we look at Indian batters with hundreds in their maiden Test innings in England.

#5 Vijay Manjrekar - 133 at Headingley, 1952 Vijay Manjrekar was the first Indian to accomplish this feat. He put up a fine show on Day 1 of the 1952 Headingley Test. India were reeling at 42/3 when Manjrekar arrived to bat. He added 222 runs with the then-skipper Vijay Hazare (89) and brought up a fine hundred during his stay. He eventually departed for 133 though England won the contest.

#4 Sandeep Patil - 129* at Old Trafford, 1982 Responding to England's first innings score of 425/10 in the 1982 Old Trafford Test, India were reeling at 112/4. Then arrived Sandeep Patil in what was his maiden Test outing in England. He batted with aggression and made an unbeaten 129 off 196 balls (18 fours, 2 sixes). His efforts meant India earned a draw in the rain-curtailed affair.

#3 Sourav Ganguly -131 at Lord's, 1996 Sourav Ganguly made a famous Test debut in the 1996 Lord's game and scored a magnificent hundred. He scored 131 off 301 balls while batting at number three in the first innings, a knock laced with 20 fours. Rahul Dravid (95), another Test debutant, narrowly missed out on a hundred in that game. That game resulted in a draw.

#4 Murali Vijay - 146 in Trent Bridge, 2014 Murali Vijay scored a brilliant hundred in his maiden Test innings in England, the 2014 Trent Bridge game. It was the opening day of the five-Test series as Vijay starred with a brilliant 146 off 361 balls, having smoked 25 fours and a six in the drawn game. This is hence the highest score by an Indian in his maiden Test innings in England.