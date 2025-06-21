Indian batters with centuries in maiden Test innings in England
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal, the star Indian opener, has made a stunning start to his maiden Test series in England. Batting first on Day 1 of the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds, Jaiswal scored a brilliant century. His knock came along with vital contributions from KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill. Here we look at Indian batters with hundreds in their maiden Test innings in England.
#5
Vijay Manjrekar - 133 at Headingley, 1952
Vijay Manjrekar was the first Indian to accomplish this feat. He put up a fine show on Day 1 of the 1952 Headingley Test. India were reeling at 42/3 when Manjrekar arrived to bat. He added 222 runs with the then-skipper Vijay Hazare (89) and brought up a fine hundred during his stay. He eventually departed for 133 though England won the contest.
#4
Sandeep Patil - 129* at Old Trafford, 1982
Responding to England's first innings score of 425/10 in the 1982 Old Trafford Test, India were reeling at 112/4. Then arrived Sandeep Patil in what was his maiden Test outing in England. He batted with aggression and made an unbeaten 129 off 196 balls (18 fours, 2 sixes). His efforts meant India earned a draw in the rain-curtailed affair.
#3
Sourav Ganguly -131 at Lord's, 1996
Sourav Ganguly made a famous Test debut in the 1996 Lord's game and scored a magnificent hundred. He scored 131 off 301 balls while batting at number three in the first innings, a knock laced with 20 fours. Rahul Dravid (95), another Test debutant, narrowly missed out on a hundred in that game. That game resulted in a draw.
#4
Murali Vijay - 146 in Trent Bridge, 2014
Murali Vijay scored a brilliant hundred in his maiden Test innings in England, the 2014 Trent Bridge game. It was the opening day of the five-Test series as Vijay starred with a brilliant 146 off 361 balls, having smoked 25 fours and a six in the drawn game. This is hence the highest score by an Indian in his maiden Test innings in England.
#5
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 101 at Headingley, 2025
As mentioned, Jaiswal is the latest entrant on this list. India started well at Headingley with Jaiswal recording a 91-run opening stand with KL Rahul (42). The former further added 129 runs alongside skipper and fellow centurion Shubman Gill. Jaiswal eventually perished for 101 off just 159 balls (16 fours, 1 six) as India finished the opening day at a mammoth 359/3.