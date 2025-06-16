What's the story

Ireland's Liam McCarthy has broken a long-standing record held by England's James Anderson, for the most expensive spell on T20I debut among bowlers from full-member nations.

In his first match for Ireland, against West Indies in Bready, Northern Ireland, the right-arm pacer conceded a staggering 81 runs across four wicket-less overs.

This performance eclipsed Anderson's previous record of 64 runs in his debut match against Australia back in 2007.