What's the story

England's white-ball captain Harry Brook is already looking ahead to the next ICC T20 World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka in February 2026.

Despite having just one T20I match under his belt as skipper, Brook knows that time is of the essence for planning and strategizing for future games.

He opened up about his ambitions following England's triumph in his first T20I match against West Indies in Chester-le-Street.