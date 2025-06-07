England captain Harry Brook sets sights on 2026 T20 WC
What's the story
England's white-ball captain Harry Brook is already looking ahead to the next ICC T20 World Cup.
The tournament is scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka in February 2026.
Despite having just one T20I match under his belt as skipper, Brook knows that time is of the essence for planning and strategizing for future games.
He opened up about his ambitions following England's triumph in his first T20I match against West Indies in Chester-le-Street.
Game plan
England used just 2 seamers at The Oval
In the match against West Indies, England used just two seamers for the first time on home soil. This was a hint at how they might structure their team in the sub-continent.
Speaking about England's T20 WC preparations, Brook said: "We don't want to look too far ahead but we've got to trial some things like this."
He added that while they aren't completely set on this structure, it's worth trying out.
Spin strategy
Brook wants 2 frontline spinners in the team
Brook stressed the importance of having two frontline spinners in the team.
He said, "As a batter, when you're facing two experienced spin bowlers, you have to decide which end you're going to attack."
The England captain believes that having seasoned players like Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson in the side will greatly benefit their future matches.
Match highlights
Dawson's return and absence of WI spinner
Dawson, who took four wickets in his first international appearance in nearly three years, was praised by Brook for his skills.
The England captain said: "He bowled beautifully. He's got so many skills."
Meanwhile, West Indies were left without one of their left-arm spinners Akeal Hosein due to delays related to a change in UK visa requirements for Trinidad and Tobago.
Summary
England comfortably crossed the line
Meanwhile, England floored West Indies in the 1st T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
England rode on Jos Buttler's 96 to score 188/6 in 20 overs.
In response, Dawson claimed brilliant figures worth 4/20 to make WI stutter.
Despite WI batting deep, they couldn't get close to England (167/9). Here are further details.