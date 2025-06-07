What's the story

England floored West Indies in the 1st T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. England rode on Jos Buttler's 96 to score 188/6 in 20 overs at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

In response, Liam Dawson claimed brilliant figures worth 4/20 to make WI stutter.

Despite WI batting deep, they couldn't get close to England (167/9). Here are further details.