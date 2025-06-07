All-round England floor West Indies in 1st T20I: Key stats
England floored West Indies in the 1st T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. England rode on Jos Buttler's 96 to score 188/6 in 20 overs at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.
In response, Liam Dawson claimed brilliant figures worth 4/20 to make WI stutter.
Despite WI batting deep, they couldn't get close to England (167/9). Here are further details.
England
Buttler sets the tone for England
England lost opener Ben Duckett early (16/1) before Buttler and Jamie Smith kept the tempo going. The pair added a 69-run stand for the 2nd wicket.
The tone was set in the powerplay by Buttler as he hammered Alzarri Joseph for three sixes in an over as England reached 78/1.
Run-making was a bit difficult in the middle overs as WI bowled well.
Information
Buttler and Bethell help England with a fine stand
England were 116/4 in the 12th over before Buttler added 60 runs for the 5th wicket alongside Jacob Bethell. The former was dismissed in the 19th over with England placed at 176/5. Joseph got his wicket. Bethell scored an unbeaten 23 from 23 balls.
Buttler
27th T20I fifty for Buttler
Buttler's 96 came from 59 balls. He smacked 6 fours and 4 sixes. The veteran Englishman has raced to 3,631 runs in T20Is at 35.95 from 135 matches (124 innings). He hit his 27th T20I fifty (100s: 1).
As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 611 runs versus West Indies at 33.94. He hit his 5th fifty versus WI (SR: 144.10).
Do you know?
90th T20 fifty for Buttler
Overall in T20s, this was Buttler's 90th fifty (100s: 8). He has smashed 543 sixes. Buttler has raced to 12,747 runs at an average of 35.70 from 449 matches (423 innings).
WI bowlers
Summary of the Windies bowlers
Jason Holder went wicketless in his 4 overs, conceding 0/38.
Romario Shepherd did well and managed 2/33 from his 4 overs.
Alzarri Joseph proved to be costly, taking 1/51 from his 4 overs.
Andre Russell bowled 2 overs and conceded 25 runs. He picked one scalp.
Gudakesh Motie went wicketless in an economical 4-over spell (0/21).
Roston Chase took 1/19 from 2 overs.
Lewis
Lewis chips in with an entertaining knock for WI
WI were 44/2 after six overs with Evin Lewis unbeaten on 10 from 11 balls.
Lewis scored only 12 runs off the 1st 15 balls faced before opening up. He smashed Matthew Potts in the 9th over for a six and a four. In the 10th over, he hit Bethell for two sixes and a four.
However, another ambitious shot ended his stay.
Runs
Lewis completes 6,500 runs in T20s
Lewis' 39 was laced with three fours and three sixes. He has raced to 6,523 runs from 246 T20 matches (239 innings).
He has smashed 449 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo. In addition to 6 tons, he owns 42 fifties.
In T20Is, Lewis has racked up 1,682 runs at 29.50 from 62 matches (61 innings). He has struck at 152-plus.
Information
WI batters struggle
Barring Lewis, no WI batter scored more than 25 runs. Chase scored 24 runs from 20 balls. He was the only batter apart from Lewis with 20-plus runs in this contest. Only six sixes were hit by the WI batters in total.
Dawson
Dawson claims his 5th four-fer in T20s
England's left-arm spinner Dawson was sensational, claiming 4/20 from his 4 overs. He dismissed the likes of Johnson Charles, Chase, Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell.
In 12 T20Is, Dawson has raced to 10 scalps at 26.20. He owns an economy rate of 6.89.
This was his maiden T20I four-fer. Overall in T20s, he owns 245 scalps at 25.29. He has five four-fers.
Information
Veteran spinner Rashid shines for England
Adil Rashid was exceptional for England. The veteran England spinner took 1/22 from his 4 overs. In 325 matches, he owns 363 T20 scalps at 22.76. In T20Is, Rashid has. bagged 132 wickets from 125 matches at 24.33.