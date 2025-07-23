County Championship: Kane Williamson smashes century on debut for Middlesex  

Kane Williamson , the former captain of New Zealand cricket team, has made a stunning start to his latest County Championship stint. Playing for Middlesex against Northamptonshire, he scored his 44th First-Class century. The innings was instrumental in putting his team in a commanding position. Middlesex have already crossed the 500-run mark. Williamson made a mark after openers Sam Robson and Max Holden had laid a solid foundation with their 122-run partnership.

Batting prowess Williamson's magic on display Williamson's innings was a perfect mix of aggression and elegance. He came to the middle in the 34th over. His partnership with Holden was particularly impressive as they added 239 runs for the second wicket. The Kiwi batter scored a brilliant 114 off 159 balls, hitting 14 fours and a six. He was dismissed LBW by Liam Guthrie.

Contract His contract with Middlesex Williamson signed a two-year contract with Middlesex in February this year. He will be available for at five matches in the ongoing County Championship. Notably, Williamson has also featured for Gloucestershire and Yorkshire in the red-ball tournament. Before the ongoing tournament, the former Kiwi batter played 14 matches in the 2025 T20 Blast. He slammed 396 runs at a strike rate of 139.