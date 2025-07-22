WCL: Points dispute escalates after India-Pakistan match cancelation

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) recently witnessed a major controversy as the match between India and Pakistan was called off. The decision came after several Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan , Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh withdrew from the highly-anticipated clash in Birmingham last Sunday. The withdrawal, which was influenced by the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, forced WCL organizers to cancel the game.

Point dispute Pakistan champions unwilling to share points Following the cancelation, the WCL apologized for "unintentionally causing discomfort" to the Indian players. However, reports indicate that the Pakistan Champions are unwilling to share points with India. They argue that they should be awarded full points as it was India who backed out of the match. WCL sources told ANI, "Pakistan Champions team are not willing to share points because they are saying that it is India who backed out, not them."

Owner's statement What Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan said Kamil Khan, the owner of Pakistan Champions, also echoed similar sentiments. He said his team deserves the two points after India's withdrawal. "If we reach the final, then the decisions regarding that will be made then. And as for this match, the two points will be awarded to us, and we deserve those points as per the rules," he said.