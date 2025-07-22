NISAR will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

ISRO to launch $1.5B Earth observation satellite on July 30

Jul 22, 2025

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are all set to launch their joint satellite, NISAR. The mission is scheduled for launch on July 30 at 5:40pm IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The launch will be carried out by a GSLV-F16 rocket, which will place the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite into a Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of around 743km.