What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully achieved the second docking of satellites under its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the feat on Monday, adding that more experiments are lined up in the coming weeks.

The PSLV-C60/SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30, 2024, and made India only the fourth country globally to achieve such a feat.