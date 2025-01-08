What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will attempt the docking of its SpaDeX satellites on January 9.

The SpaDeX mission, short for Space Docking Experiment, consists of two satellites: chaser satellite (SDX01) and target satellite (SDX02).

Originally scheduled for January 7, the mission was postponed for further validation and testing of docking procedures after an abort scenario necessitated additional ground simulations.

You can watch the event live via ISRO's official YouTube account starting 8:00 am tomorrow.