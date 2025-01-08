SpaDeX satellites docking tomorrow: When, how to watch ISRO's event
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will attempt the docking of its SpaDeX satellites on January 9.
The SpaDeX mission, short for Space Docking Experiment, consists of two satellites: chaser satellite (SDX01) and target satellite (SDX02).
Originally scheduled for January 7, the mission was postponed for further validation and testing of docking procedures after an abort scenario necessitated additional ground simulations.
You can watch the event live via ISRO's official YouTube account starting 8:00 am tomorrow.
Twitter Post
Take a look at ISRO's program details
🛰️🛰️ Watch the SpaDeX Docking Event Programme.— ISRO (@isro) January 7, 2025
📅 Date: 9th January 2025
⏰ Time: 8:00 AM onwards
🌐 Watch live: https://t.co/7XIlFvP9dA#ISRO #SpaDeX #SpaceTechnology
Mission importance
SpaDeX mission's significance for India's future space endeavors
The SpaDeX satellites, which were launched on December 30, 2024, will demonstrate automated rendezvous and docking capabilities in low Earth orbit.
This mission is crucial for India's future space missions such as the planned Bharatiya Antriksh station and the Chandrayaan-4 lunar mission.
ISRO's curent Chairman S. Somanath, who is set to be replaced by V Narayana later this month, has emphasized the significance of this mission in enhancing India's capabilities in space technology.
Docking strategy
Detailed procedure of the SpaDeX docking process
The docking will be a slow, controlled process with the chaser satellite traveling at merely 10mm/s to ensure precision.
As the chaser and target satellites come near, ISRO will navigate distances of 5km-0.25km using Laser Range Finder.
For 300m-1m, a docking camera will be used while a visual camera will provide real-time imaging from 1m-0m.
URSC Director M. Sankaran said clamps will secure the satellites, making them a single unit.
Tech utilization
Advanced technology and international collaboration in SpaDeX mission
When the satellites close into 5km distance, an inter-satellite radio frequency link will be activated, enabling them to exchange critical positional and orientation data.
After successful docking, they will transfer power between each other, testing a heater system and showcasing essential technologies needed for future space station operations.
ISRO has been using its extensive network of 18 ground stations along with international facilities to monitor the satellites and prepare for this complex operation.
Live coverage
ISRO's SpaDeX mission is crucial for future projects
The SpaDeX mission represents the culmination of years of research and innovation, evolving far beyond a simple technical demonstration.
Originally conceived in 1989, the project gained significant traction following its official approval in 2016. Rigorous testing has ensured the reliability of docking mechanisms and sensors critical for this mission's success.
A successful SpaDeX mission would not only highlight India's expanding expertise in space technology but also lay the groundwork for future initiatives such the creation of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station.