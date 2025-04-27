ISRO achieves major milestone with successful semi-cryogenic engine test
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reached a major milestone in its semi-cryogenic engine project.
The space agency successfully conducted a short-duration hot test of the semi-cryogenic engine at its Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Odisha.
The test, conducted on April 24, marks the second major achievement in the program, following the successful initial hot test on March 28.
Engine details
Semi-cryogenic engine: A blend of cryogenic and conventional models
The semi-cryogenic engine uses a mix of cryogenic oxidizer (usually liquid oxygen (LOX)) and non-cryogenic fuel like refined kerosene.
This novel design seeks to merge the performance of cryogenic engines with the simplicity of handling of conventional liquid-fueled engines.
The latest hot test confirmed the start-up sequence of the engine, which ignited and ran at 60% of its rated power level, showing stable and controlled performance.
Testing process
Comprehensive evaluation of critical subsystems
The latest hot test was performed on the Engine Power Head Test Article, which comprises all engine systems except the thrust chamber.
This 3.5-second hot test is one of a series of evaluations aimed at validating the design integrity and performance of critical subsystems such as low-pressure and high-pressure turbo pumps, pre-burner, and related control systems.
Data from this test will be key to finalize the operational sequencing of the complete semi-cryogenic engine.