What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will lead the "International Charter Space and Major Disasters" for six months starting April 2025.

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC)/ISRO hosted the Charter's 53rd meeting in Hyderabad from April 14-17, marking the beginning of ISRO's six-month leadership.

Major global space agencies participated in the event, with 22 foreign delegates attending in person, all involved in space-based disaster management activities.