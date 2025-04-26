ISRO to lead space-based disaster management initiative: What is it?
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will lead the "International Charter Space and Major Disasters" for six months starting April 2025.
The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC)/ISRO hosted the Charter's 53rd meeting in Hyderabad from April 14-17, marking the beginning of ISRO's six-month leadership.
Major global space agencies participated in the event, with 22 foreign delegates attending in person, all involved in space-based disaster management activities.
Charter's significance
Commitment to disaster management
ISRO, a founding member of the Charter celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, reiterated its commitment to using space technology for supporting disaster management.
The International Charter Space and Major Disasters is a collaborative framework of 17 member organizations.
The members voluntarily offer Earth observation data and value-added products for managing disasters across the globe.
Coordination efforts
ISRO's role in global disaster response
During its six-month leadership, NRSC/ISRO will lead the global disaster response efforts of the Charter using space-based assets.
This will involve handling activation requests, quick dissemination of products, leading strategic planning, and facilitating training.
The organization also hopes to conduct outreach and capacity-building activities as part of its commitment to international disaster management.