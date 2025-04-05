What's the story

In a rare cosmic event, the star system called T Coronae Borealis or Blaze Star, 3,000 light-years away from Earth, is due for a nova explosion.

The stellar event happens once every 80 years and lasts for about a week.

Louisiana State University astronomer Bradley Schaefer predicts that "T Coronae Borealis will erupt any night now, any month now."

The explosion will make it appear as a new star in our night sky.