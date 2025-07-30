Rishab Shetty set for Telugu debut with historical action drama
What's the story
Kannada star Rishab Shetty, known for Kantara, is set to make his Telugu debut with an untitled historical action drama. Interestingly, the film is set in Bengal and will be directed by Ashwin Gangaraju. Sithara, the production house behind films like Lucky Bhaskar, Jersey, Tillu Square, and Kingdom has backed this ambitious project. It will be released in Telugu and Kannada with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Announcement
Motion poster out now
The makers shared a motion poster on Wednesday with the caption, "Not all rebels are forged in battle. Some are chosen by Destiny. And this is that story of a Rebel." The film's setting during a politically turbulent time in 18th-century Bengal hints at an intriguing tale of rebellion and destiny. Shetty's impressive performance in Kantara raises expectations for his role in this project as well.
Twitter Post
'The land burned, a rebel rose'
Not all Rebels are forged in Battle. ⚔️— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) July 30, 2025
Some are chosen by Destiny
And this is that story of a Rebel..💥💥
Proudly announcing @SitharaEnts Production No.36 with the versatile and dynamic @shetty_rishab garu. 🔥🔥
Directed by @AshwinGangaraju
Produced by @vamsi84 &… pic.twitter.com/QTP36Bo4s4
Future films
Other upcoming films of Shetty
Shetty's next major release is Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to his hit film Kantara. He will also star in Jai Hanuman, a mythological action sequel directed by Prasanth Varma, where he'll portray Lord Hanuman. This film is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. He also has Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a historical action film, releasing on January 21, 2027.