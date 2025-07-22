After Salman, Abhimanyu Dassani to lead another Galwan war drama

The 2020 India-China clash in Galwan Valley has inspired several films, including Salman's upcoming Battle of Galwan . Now, actor Abhimanyu Dassani is set to star in another film based on this historic event. The war drama will be produced by his father Himalay Dassani and is expected to go on floors next year, reported Mid-Day. Dassani will play the role of Sepoy Gurtej Singh in this project.

Film details Focusing on Gurtej Singh's life story Tentatively titled The Lion of Galwan, the film will focus on the life story of Sepoy Gurtej Singh. Himalay has reportedly acquired the biopic rights from Singh's parents. The film will be divided into three parts: Singh's early life, the Galwan war, and India's response to Chinese incursions. "It's like making a movie on the Indo-Pak war. There are so many angles and stories to each battle," Himalay said about his project.

Production progress How the foreign, defense ministries cooperated...: Himalay Himalay revealed that research for The Lion of Galwan is currently underway. Two teams in Chandigarh and Delhi are working with the cooperation of various ministries, government agencies, and the Indian Army. "We will also cover how the foreign and defense ministries cooperated on that night, how our brave boys battled it out bare-handed in that icy night," Himalay added.