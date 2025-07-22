After Salman, Abhimanyu Dassani to lead another Galwan war drama
What's the story
The 2020 India-China clash in Galwan Valley has inspired several films, including Salman's upcoming Battle of Galwan. Now, actor Abhimanyu Dassani is set to star in another film based on this historic event. The war drama will be produced by his father Himalay Dassani and is expected to go on floors next year, reported Mid-Day. Dassani will play the role of Sepoy Gurtej Singh in this project.
Film details
Focusing on Gurtej Singh's life story
Tentatively titled The Lion of Galwan, the film will focus on the life story of Sepoy Gurtej Singh. Himalay has reportedly acquired the biopic rights from Singh's parents. The film will be divided into three parts: Singh's early life, the Galwan war, and India's response to Chinese incursions. "It's like making a movie on the Indo-Pak war. There are so many angles and stories to each battle," Himalay said about his project.
Production progress
How the foreign, defense ministries cooperated...: Himalay
Himalay revealed that research for The Lion of Galwan is currently underway. Two teams in Chandigarh and Delhi are working with the cooperation of various ministries, government agencies, and the Indian Army. "We will also cover how the foreign and defense ministries cooperated on that night, how our brave boys battled it out bare-handed in that icy night," Himalay added.
Filming location
Filming begins in Ladakh next year
The filming for The Lion of Galwan is set to begin in Ladakh early next year. Himalay is currently in talks with three directors, and one will be finalized soon. He also mentioned that the film's production schedule will not be affected by Khan's Battle of Galwan, which focuses on the same event. "We cannot shoot before early 2026 because it will be freezing during the winters," he explained.