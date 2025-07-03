Minor househelp murders woman, son in Delhi for scolding him 

The incident came to light when Kuldeep Sewani, Ruchika's husband, returned home from work around 9:30pm. He found the house door locked and noticed bloodstains near the gate and on the staircase. After failing to contact his wife and son, he informed the Police Control Room (PCR). The police then broke open the door and discovered both victims lying in a pool of blood inside their home.

#WATCH | Delhi's Double murder case | The bodies of a woman, Ruchika (42) and her son, Krish (14) were found at their residence in the Lajpat Nagar-1 area. The suspect house help has been apprehended. Further investigation underway: Delhi Police (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/bI338FWx1N

Accused arrested; bodies sent for post-mortem

The police have arrested the domestic help, who was also a driver and worked at Sewani's garment shop. The accused, who is reportedly a minor from Bihar, confessed to killing Ruchika and Krish in a fit of rage after being scolded by Ruchika. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination as forensic teams collect evidence from the scene. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events.