Minor househelp murders woman, son in Delhi for scolding him 

The victims were found lying in a pool of blood

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 03, 2025
11:11 am
A shocking incident of double murder has come to light in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. A domestic helper allegedly killed a woman and her teenage son after being scolded. The victims have been identified as Ruchika (42) and her son Krish (14). They were found lying in a pool of blood in their home on Wednesday night.

How the incident unfolded

The incident came to light when Kuldeep Sewani, Ruchika's husband, returned home from work around 9:30pm. He found the house door locked and noticed bloodstains near the gate and on the staircase. After failing to contact his wife and son, he informed the Police Control Room (PCR). The police then broke open the door and discovered both victims lying in a pool of blood inside their home.

Visuals from near the crime scene 

Accused arrested; bodies sent for post-mortem

The police have arrested the domestic help, who was also a driver and worked at Sewani's garment shop. The accused, who is reportedly a minor from Bihar, confessed to killing Ruchika and Krish in a fit of rage after being scolded by Ruchika. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination as forensic teams collect evidence from the scene. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events.