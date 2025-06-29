Delhi govt seeks ₹1,000cr from Centre to tackle air pollution

The Delhi government has sought ₹1,000 crore from the central government to tackle air pollution in the national capital. The funds will be used to deploy new technology and measures to bring down the Air Quality Index (AQI). Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced this on Sunday during a visit to Nehru Park with Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Pollution measures We have requested funding for this: Minister Singh praised Sirsa and his department for their efforts in reducing pollution since they took office. He said, "We will identify spots in Delhi and come forward with our best technology. We have requested a funding of ₹1,000 crore from the central government for this." Sirsa also spoke about a study being conducted at Nehru Park to see if AQI can be reduced in specific locations.

Purifier project Air purifiers to be installed in parks As part of the initiative, air purifiers that can cover an area of 600 square meters will be installed in parks. The project will be funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnerships with private firms, ensuring no direct financial burden on the government. These air purifiers use a unique system to capture and store polluting particles and operate 24/7 with minimal maintenance requirements.