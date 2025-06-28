YouTuber attacked in Delhi road rage incident
What's the story
In a shocking incident of road rage in New Delhi, YouTuber Tushar Gupta was attacked while driving his car on Friday morning. The attacker chased him for nearly three kilometers before blocking his vehicle and smashing its windows with a brick. Sharing the incident on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gupta posted pictures of his car's damage and his own injuries from the attack.
Attack details
Attacker's madness shocked Gupta
Describing the incident, Gupta wrote, "He started using his elbow to break the glass on the driver's side (I was driving). He tried breaking the rear-view mirror (right side) as if a mad rage had captured him." The attacker then picked up a brick from the roadside and smashed the rear window of Gupta's car. Glass shards flew into the vehicle during this assault, injuring Tushar and leaving him shocked.
Aftermath
YouTuber praises police for prompt response
After the attack, Gupta called emergency services and said police launched an investigation within an hour. He praised their prompt response in attending to his case. The YouTuber also expressed concern over road rage incidents in New Delhi, saying they are a "growing menace." He highlighted issues such as outdated vehicle registrations and a lack of helmet use among bikers as contributing factors to this problem.
Gupta's post on X
Not a story I'd want to narrate here, but yesterday, around 9:55 AM, I was brutally attacked by an unknown man while I was on my way to my workplace, in my car. Chasing me on his two-wheeler for almost three kilometres, the man was forcing me to step out of the vehicle.