YouTuber attacked in Delhi road rage incident
Gupta shared pictures of his car and injuries on X

By Snehil Singh
Jun 28, 2025
06:24 pm
What's the story

In a shocking incident of road rage in New Delhi, YouTuber Tushar Gupta was attacked while driving his car on Friday morning. The attacker chased him for nearly three kilometers before blocking his vehicle and smashing its windows with a brick. Sharing the incident on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gupta posted pictures of his car's damage and his own injuries from the attack.

Attack details

Attacker's madness shocked Gupta

Describing the incident, Gupta wrote, "He started using his elbow to break the glass on the driver's side (I was driving). He tried breaking the rear-view mirror (right side) as if a mad rage had captured him." The attacker then picked up a brick from the roadside and smashed the rear window of Gupta's car. Glass shards flew into the vehicle during this assault, injuring Tushar and leaving him shocked.

Aftermath

YouTuber praises police for prompt response

After the attack, Gupta called emergency services and said police launched an investigation within an hour. He praised their prompt response in attending to his case. The YouTuber also expressed concern over road rage incidents in New Delhi, saying they are a "growing menace." He highlighted issues such as outdated vehicle registrations and a lack of helmet use among bikers as contributing factors to this problem.

Twitter Post

