Delhi Police aim to make city drug-free by 2027

The Delhi Police 's Special Crime Branch is intensifying its efforts to make the city drug-free by 2027. This ambitious target was set by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava emphasized that combating drug abuse requires a collective effort from all sectors of society, including the public, education and health departments, and law enforcement agencies.

Collaborative approach Fight against drug abuse needs public cooperation: Srivastava Srivastava said, "The fight against drug abuse is not that of the police alone. We need the cooperation of the public as well as all departments like education, health and drug control." He confirmed that "meaningful efforts" are underway to achieve this goal. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also extended full government support to these initiatives.

Enforcement action Crackdown on drug syndicate near DU The intensified campaign comes after a recent success in cracking down on a drug syndicate near Delhi University's North Campus. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested five people last month, seizing 2,360 Tramadol capsules and 135 bottles of codeine syrup worth over ₹1 lakh. DCP Apoorva Gupta of ANTF said the operation was in line with India's 'Zero Tolerance' policy and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign).