Delhi Police aim to make city drug-free by 2027
What's the story
The Delhi Police's Special Crime Branch is intensifying its efforts to make the city drug-free by 2027. This ambitious target was set by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava emphasized that combating drug abuse requires a collective effort from all sectors of society, including the public, education and health departments, and law enforcement agencies.
Collaborative approach
Fight against drug abuse needs public cooperation: Srivastava
Srivastava said, "The fight against drug abuse is not that of the police alone. We need the cooperation of the public as well as all departments like education, health and drug control." He confirmed that "meaningful efforts" are underway to achieve this goal. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also extended full government support to these initiatives.
Enforcement action
Crackdown on drug syndicate near DU
The intensified campaign comes after a recent success in cracking down on a drug syndicate near Delhi University's North Campus. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested five people last month, seizing 2,360 Tramadol capsules and 135 bottles of codeine syrup worth over ₹1 lakh. DCP Apoorva Gupta of ANTF said the operation was in line with India's 'Zero Tolerance' policy and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign).
Legal compliance
Arrests made near Shri Ram Institute
Among those arrested was Manish Bhatle (26), who was caught with illegal drugs near Shri Ram Institute, University Road. According to detectives, the syndicate allegedly supplied capsules of highly addictive Tramadol, an opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain, as well as codeine-based cough syrup. Codeine is an opioid prescribed to treat pain and a dry cough. A drug inspector confirmed that the substances seized contravened the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.