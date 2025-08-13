Wendy Williams's medical exam concludes; guardianship case gets trickier 

Former chat show host Wendy Williams 's guardianship is set to continue as her guardian's attorney has requested an extension for three more months, based on a recent medical evaluation. The 61-year-old TV personality has been under guardianship since May 2022, with her finances and health managed by a guardian. Legal documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal that an attorney for her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, is seeking to extend this arrangement until November 5.

Medical update Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia Williams's recent medical evaluation, which included a "significant number of tests (both medical and neuropsychological) and scans (including brain imaging)," has been completed. Doctors have given an "opinion" about her neurological condition and diagnosis, although the specific condition is not mentioned in the legal documents. Sources told PEOPLE that she has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia, a diagnosis first revealed in 2023.

Legal challenges Complications expected in upcoming legal battles The attorney's request to extend Williams's guardianship comes amid anticipated "complications" from various parties. These include legal representatives of certain family members, her ex-husband, and others who plan to challenge both the guardianship itself and Morrissey's role as guardian. This development follows a tumultuous period for Williams, including her removal from an assisted living facility by the NYPD in March 2025 to take her to the hospital.