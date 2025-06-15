What's the story

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat on Sunday as heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds lashed the region.

Key areas such as Krishi Bhavan, Rafi Marg, and Udyog Bhawan were hit by intense rainfall and winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier warned of severe thunderstorms and high-speed winds in Delhi-NCR.