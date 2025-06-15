Delhi-NCR receives heavy rains, thunderstorms on Sunday
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat on Sunday as heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds lashed the region.
Key areas such as Krishi Bhavan, Rafi Marg, and Udyog Bhawan were hit by intense rainfall and winds.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier warned of severe thunderstorms and high-speed winds in Delhi-NCR.
Two thundersqualls observed at Safdarjung
The IMD said, "Moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, and squally winds reaching speeds of 80-100km/h" affected the national capital in the early hours of Sunday.
At Safdarjung, two thundersqualls were observed between 3:48am to 3:50am and 3:58am to 4:00am.
The first squall had gusty winds at a speed of 82km/h while the second one had a peak wind speed of 104km/h, said the IMD.
Before Sunday, Delhi was reeling under severe heatwave
On Thursday, several areas reported temperatures above 43°C, with Ayanagar recording the highest at 45.0°C.
The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 31.0 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees higher than the seasonal average.
Humidity levels fluctuated between 51% and 69%, leading to hot and uncomfortable conditions throughout the day.
Monsoon likely to cover most parts of northwest India
The IMD's extended range forecast said the southwest monsoon is likely to progress over the remaining parts of central and eastern India and some parts of northwest India from June 12-18.
It is likely to cover most parts of northwest India, including Delhi, between June 19-25.
The normal date for the monsoon's arrival in Delhi is around June 30.