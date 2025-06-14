What's the story

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have busted a family-run car-lifting gang in the Dwarka area.

The accused, identified as Raman (56), his son Sagar (31), and son-in-law Neeraj (29), are accused of stealing over two dozen cars in recent months from Delhi and nearby states.

The trio formed a close-knit syndicate of family members to minimize the risk of betrayal, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.