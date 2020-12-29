Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 01:09 pm
Hi,
Written by Shalini Ojha
A 19-year-old youth has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly bludgeoning his 73-year-old grandmother to death after she refused to give him money for a New Year's party.
The deceased, Satish Jolly, a resident of Rohtash Nagar in Shahdara, passed away on Saturday night and her body was found the next morning.
Karan Jolly, the accused, studies in a college in Meerut.
The deceased has two sons — while the elder son, Sanjay, lives on the first floor in the same house, the younger one Manoj lives nearby.
Sanjay, who owns a grocery store, is Karan's father.
As per police, on Saturday night, Karan went to his grandmother seeking money. When she refused, he hit her with a hammer, stole Rs. 18,000 and left.
The next day, Satish's son came downstairs looking for her and was alarmed to see the door locked. Sanjay then called his brother Manoj, who informed him that their mother was not with him.
The duo then broke the lock to discover the dead body; the hammer used for the crime was lying nearby.
Later, police learned Karan was the last person whom Satish saw.
Upon investigation, police found that Karan borrowed a hammer from a tenant, saying he had some work.
Cops also learned that the accused was in debt and regularly asked for money from his grandmother. When she refused to help him last week, he killed her.
Karan returned home after his father ordered. A case has now been registered under relevant sections of IPC.
