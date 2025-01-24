'Why is ECI acting mute...': Atishi slams Kejriwal's security downgrade
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has condemned the withdrawal of Punjab Police security for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of "playing with the life" of the former chief minister.
In a post on X, she questioned the Election Commission of India's silence on what she described as "repeated attacks" on a national party leader.
"Shameful. On the instructions of Amit Shah ji, @DelhiPolice today forcibly removed @ArvindKejriwal ji's Punjab Police security," Atishi wrote on X.
"And on the same day, Kejriwal ji was attacked by BJP goons in Hari Nagar. Does Modi-Shah want to play with Kejriwal's life? How long will the Election Commission remain a mute spectator? Why is there silence on the repeated attacks on a leader of a national party?" she added.
The Punjab Police withdrew its security for Kejriwal on the instructions of the Election Commission of India and the Delhi Police.
This was confirmed by Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, who said that they regularly share threat reports of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal with concerned agencies.
Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal alleged that his car was attacked by opposition supporters during a public meeting in Hari Nagar.
He alleged that this was done on Shah's orders, accusing him of using Delhi Police as BJP's personal army.
"Today in Hari Nagar, the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to enter my public meeting and then attacked my car," he wrote on X.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma dismissed Kejriwal's allegations as a "drama," hinting it was scripted ahead of upcoming elections.
Notably, this isn't the first time Kejriwal has claimed attacks during his rallies, he made similar allegations last week.
The Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February 5, with vote counting on February 8.
A total of 699 candidates are contesting 70 assembly seats in Delhi.