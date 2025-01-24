What's the story

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has condemned the withdrawal of Punjab Police security for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of "playing with the life" of the former chief minister.

In a post on X, she questioned the Election Commission of India's silence on what she described as "repeated attacks" on a national party leader.