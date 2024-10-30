The incident took place on October 20

French ambassador's phone stolen in Chandni Chowk; 4 arrested

By Chanshimla Varah 12:28 pm Oct 30, 202412:28 pm

What's the story The Delhi Police have arrested four people, aged between 20 and 25 years, for stealing French Ambassador Thierry Mathou's mobile phone. The incident took place on October 20 when Mathou and his wife were visiting the Chandni Chowk market in Delhi. Mathou informed the Delhi Police about the theft on October 21, after which they examined CCTV footage and formed a team to probe the matter.

Phone recovered

Stolen mobile phone recovered from suspects

"The mobile phone has been recovered," a Delhi Police official confirmed. The accused are residents of the trans-Yamuna area, the officer added. Mathou took office as French Ambassador to India in September 2023. Before that, he was Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative of France to the Economic and Social Commission of the United Nations for Asia and the Pacific from 2020 to 2023.