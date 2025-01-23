What's the story

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat couldn't vote in the municipal body elections on Thursday as his name couldn't be found on the voters' list.

The Congress leader, who is a long-time resident of Dehradun's Niranjanpur neighborhood, voted there in the April-June Lok Sabha election and the 2022 Assembly election.

"I have been waiting since morning...but my name was not found at the polling station at which I voted in the Lok Sabha election," he told news agency PTI.