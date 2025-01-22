What's the story

The Janata Dal (United) has sacked its Manipur unit chief, Kshetrimayum Biren Singh, over a letter he wrote to the state's governor.

In the letter, Singh had claimed that the party was withdrawing its support from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Manipur.

The JD(U) has refuted these claims as "baseless" and cited indiscipline as the reason for his removal.

It said that Singh wrote the letter without consulting the central leadership.