A local resident reported seeing a drone during the attack

Fresh gunfights, bomb explosions reported at 2 locations in Manipur

What's the story Gunfights and bomb explosions were reported in the districts of Koutruk, Imphal West and Tronglaobi, Bishnupur in Manipur, on Saturday. India Today NE, citing local sources, reported that suspected Kuki militants attacked Koutruk Ching Leikai and Awang Leikai in Koutruk at 7:00pm using sophisticated weapons. Security troops stationed nearby, together with village volunteers, responded quickly, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. During the fight, a drone, purportedly controlled by militants from Bethel, also approached the settlement.

Bishnupur assault

Second attack strikes Tronglaobi, no casualties reported

In Bishnupur district's Tronglaobi village, the attack took place around 9:15pm. The attack was reportedly launched by suspected Kuki militants from Geljang and Molshang areas. State forces and local volunteers retaliated with gunfire against the assailants. Notably, this is not the first time Tronglaobi has been under fire; it had previously experienced a rocket attack on September 6.

Arrests

2 People's Liberation Army cadres arrested in Tengnoupal

In a separate development, two cadres of the proscribed People's Liberation Army were arrested in Tengnoupal district. The Assam Rifles apprehended them near border pillar number 87 on Saturday. The arrested have been identified as N Priyo Singh, 21, and S Devjit Singh, also 21. Both have been handed over to Pallel Police Station for further proceedings. This arrest marks another significant step in the ongoing efforts to curb militant activities in the region.