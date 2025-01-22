Nitish Kumar's JD(U) withdraws support for BJP-led government in Manipur
What's the story
The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has pulled its support for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Manipur.
The decision was announced on Wednesday by the party's unit president, Kshetrimayum Biren Singh, who said that the JD(U)'s lone MLA, Md Abdul Nasir, is now joining the opposition benches.
This comes after JD(U) had aligned with the INDIA bloc in August 2022, only to return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) later.
Decision communicated
JD(U) communicates decision to Manipur Governor
In his letter, he Singh: "It is, hereby, further reiterated that Janata Dal (United), Manipur Unit does not support the BJP-led state government in Manipur."
The letter also mentioned the defection of five JD(U) MLAs to the BJP following the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections.
"In the election...six candidates set up by JD(U) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of JD(U) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of Constitution...of the five MLAs is pending," the letter noted.
NPP
BJP-led government remains stable
Before the JD(U), Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) had withdrwan support from the BJP-led government amid ongoing ethnic violence between the Kukis and Meiteis.
The BJP has 37 seats in the 60-member assembly and is additionally backed by five MLAs of the Naga People's Front and three Independents.
Notably, JD(U) won six seats in the 2022 Manipur assembly polls. However, five of its MLAs defected to the BJP soon after, and their disqualification is pending before the Speaker's tribunal.