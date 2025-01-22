What's the story

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has pulled its support for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Manipur.

The decision was announced on Wednesday by the party's unit president, Kshetrimayum Biren Singh, who said that the JD(U)'s lone MLA, Md Abdul Nasir, is now joining the opposition benches.

This comes after JD(U) had aligned with the INDIA bloc in August 2022, only to return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) later.