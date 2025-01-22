Delhi BJP alleges Punjab politicians distributing alcohol, CCTVs; AAP responds
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi seat, Parvesh Verma, has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of misusing Punjab's resources in Delhi.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Verma alleged that Kejriwal is using the Punjab government to install Chinese CCTV cameras in New Delhi's slums.
He claimed these installations pose a security threat and are being done to influence voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
Security fears
Verma raises concerns over Punjab's involvement in Delhi
Verma further alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP officials are campaigning in Delhi.
He also expressed concerns over the number of vehicles with Punjab license plates in Delhi.
"In last one week, thousands of cars of Punjab are roaming around in the New Delhi assembly constituency. Punjab CM, ministers, their MLAs and their party workers are roaming in their private cars that have 'Government of Punjab' stickers... They are distributing alcohol, CCTVs and money," Verma alleged.
Complaint
Verma files complaint with ECI, police
He stated that he has filed a complaint with the Election Commission and the Delhi Police over the matter.
"They know that they are losing the elections hence they are making false statements against me. I have filed a ₹100 crore defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann," Verma told ANI.
Responding to Verma's allegations, Mann slammed the BJP for insulting Punjabis and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Apology sought
AAP demands apology from BJP for 'insulting' remarks
"Delhi is the capital of the country. People from every state come here...They are saying as if Punjabis are a threat to the security of the country. This is extremely insulting to me and every Punjabi in the country," Mann said.
Kejriwal also slammed the BJP's comments, emphasizing the sacrifices made by Punjabi refugees who arrived in Delhi after Partition.
"Delhi is home to lakhs of Punjabis..By calling Punjabis a threat, BJP has insulted their legacy and sacrifice," Kejriwal said.