What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi seat, Parvesh Verma, has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of misusing Punjab's resources in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Verma alleged that Kejriwal is using the Punjab government to install Chinese CCTV cameras in New Delhi's slums.

He claimed these installations pose a security threat and are being done to influence voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.