Video showing Delhi cafe owner, wife having heated argument surfaces

By Chanshimla Varah 03:50 pm Jan 02, 202503:50 pm

What's the story Puneet Khurana, a 40-year-old cafe owner from Delhi, was found hanging in his room at his Model Town residence on New Year's Eve. Now, a CCTV video has emerged showing a heated exchange between Khurana and his estranged wife, Manika Pahwa. In the video, Pahwa accuses Khurana of ruining her life and threatens to create a scene in his locality. The couple co-owned Woodbox Cafe and were in the midst of divorce proceedings after their marriage in 2016 turned sour.

My life is ruined because of you: Wife tells husband

The old unverified footage shows Pahwa telling her husband, "I'm giving you 10 minutes...Tell me what you want to do. Give me a straight answer." As the debate intensifies, Pahwa unleashes a torrent of insults and threatens him, alleging that she has his family's phone numbers and addresses and that she will tell them everything that has happened. Khurana's family has accused Pahwa of making multiple demands to settle the divorce, including a ₹70,000 monthly payment and legal fees.

Family accuses Pahwa of instigating Khurana's suicide

They allege she threatened to jail Khurana and his family if her demands were unmet. A conversation recorded by Khurana before his death allegedly features Pahwa saying, "Beggar, tell me what have you asked for. I don't want to see your face. If the divorce is going on, will you remove me from the business?" To this, the man replied, "All of this doesn't matter anymore. Just tell me what you want."

Alleged video of the argument

Pahwa's social media post and ongoing investigation

Days before the incident, Pahwa had posted on social media about facing "toxicity and narcissistic abuse," and was relieved to be free. The case has drawn parallels with another recent suicide in Bengaluru of techie Atul Subhash, who also cited harassment by his wife and her relatives as reasons for his drastic step. Khurana's family has filed a police complaint against Pahwa, accusing her of instigating him to take his life.