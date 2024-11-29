Bengaluru: Man who killed vlogger girlfriend, stayed with corpse, arrested
A man accused of murdering his girlfriend, vlogger Maya Gogoi from Assam, in Bengaluru has been arrested. He was arrested by police outside Karnataka, police confirmed. The accused, identified as Aarav Hanoy, killed his girlfriend and allegedly spent two days with the body in a service apartment before her death was discovered. Gogoi was discovered dead on Tuesday after apartment staff, alerted by a foul smell, unlocked the room and found her with severe injuries to her chest and head.
Details of the crime scene and suspected murder timeline
Gogoi and Hanoy had reportedly been in a relationship for six months after meeting on social media. On November 23, the couple checked into a service apartment, CCTV footage confirmed. The murder is believed to have taken place around midnight on Sunday, with police reports suggesting that Hanoy stabbed Gogoi multiple times in the chest. Following the alleged crime, Hanoy reportedly spent two days smoking cigarettes near Gogoi's body before leaving the apartment on Tuesday morning.
Police launch manhunt, arrest suspect in Bengaluru
After Gogoi's body was found, police launched a manhunt. Two teams were formed to trace Hanoy, widening their search to Kerala and other places outside Karnataka. Hanoy was finally nabbed after he switched off his phone after reaching Bengaluru's Majestic area on Tuesday morning. The investigation into the murder revealed that Hanoy had bought a knife and a nylon rope online before checking into the service apartment. At the time of her murder, Gogoi was living with her sister.