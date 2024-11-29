Summarize Simplifying... In short A man in Bengaluru, who had a six-month relationship with a vlogger he met on social media, has been arrested for her murder.

After allegedly stabbing her multiple times, he spent two days with her body in their apartment before fleeing.

The police, who traced him to Bengaluru's Majestic area, discovered he had purchased a knife and nylon rope online prior to the crime.

The accused spent two days with the body

Bengaluru: Man who killed vlogger girlfriend, stayed with corpse, arrested

By Chanshimla Varah 05:06 pm Nov 29, 202405:06 pm

What's the story A man accused of murdering his girlfriend, vlogger Maya Gogoi from Assam, in Bengaluru has been arrested. He was arrested by police outside Karnataka, police confirmed. The accused, identified as Aarav Hanoy, killed his girlfriend and allegedly spent two days with the body in a service apartment before her death was discovered. Gogoi was discovered dead on Tuesday after apartment staff, alerted by a foul smell, unlocked the room and found her with severe injuries to her chest and head.

Crime scene

Details of the crime scene and suspected murder timeline

Gogoi and Hanoy had reportedly been in a relationship for six months after meeting on social media. On November 23, the couple checked into a service apartment, CCTV footage confirmed. The murder is believed to have taken place around midnight on Sunday, with police reports suggesting that Hanoy stabbed Gogoi multiple times in the chest. Following the alleged crime, Hanoy reportedly spent two days smoking cigarettes near Gogoi's body before leaving the apartment on Tuesday morning.

Manhunt

Police launch manhunt, arrest suspect in Bengaluru

After Gogoi's body was found, police launched a manhunt. Two teams were formed to trace Hanoy, widening their search to Kerala and other places outside Karnataka. Hanoy was finally nabbed after he switched off his phone after reaching Bengaluru's Majestic area on Tuesday morning. The investigation into the murder revealed that Hanoy had bought a knife and a nylon rope online before checking into the service apartment. At the time of her murder, Gogoi was living with her sister.